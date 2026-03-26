Orlando implements 'no-feeding' policy for Lake Eola swans

The Brief The city of Orlando has implemented an "no-feeding" policy for the swans at Lake Eola. The public is no longer allowed to feed the birds and all coin-operated, public bird feeders have been removed. The change comes after dozens of swans died from an avian flu outbreak.



The public is no longer allowed to feed the swans at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

The city has implemented a "no-feeding" policy that went into effect March 18.

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What we know:

The policy is part of an effort to safeguard animal health and "support the natural diet" of the swans, officials said.

Coin-operated, public bird feeders have also been removed to "reduce the number of birds that congregate and could potentially spread the flu," according to city officials.

"While we've been informed that the flu has dissipated during this season, we want to ensure that any future issues are better mitigated," a city spokesperson said in a release.

The swans will continue to be fed by floating feeders around the lake.

Signs with the new rules are being placed around the park.

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The change comes after dozens of swans at the lake died late last year and earlier this year due to an avian flu outbreak.

The city started taking precautions to prevent the spread, including disinfecting multiple surfaces around the park.

"While we've been informed that the flu has dissipated during this season, we want to ensure that any future issues are better mitigated," a city spokesperson said.

The Families, Parks and Recreation Department is currently drafting updated procedures and protocols for the care of the swans, according to city officials.

The proposal is expected to be presented to city leaders in the coming weeks.