Lake Eola swans: 19 have died over span of weeks; all tested positive for Avian flu: City

The Brief 19 Royal Mute Swans and two wild birds have died at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando over the last several weeks. All the birds tested positive for Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, officials said.



Over the span of three weeks, 19 swans and 2 wild birds have been found dead at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando. All 21 birds tested positive for Avian influenza, the City of Orlando said Monday in a news release.

That is a significant jump in reported swan deaths since last week. Shortly after the Christmas holiday, city officials confirmed that a dozen swans had died. That number was then reduced to 9 after two of the deaths were attributed to wildlife, not swans. Now it is up to 19.

What they're saying:

"The city is taking all necessary precautions as recommended by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), as well as local veterinarians, to keep our community safe and limit the spread of Avian Influenza," the City of Orlando said in a statement.

What is the city doing?

In a statement, the City of Orlando said it had:

- Proactively disinfected multiple surfaces throughout the park and will continue to do so

- Placed signage throughout the park about avian flu

- Removed bird food from various feeder stands

- Reaching out directly to neighborhoods and businesses near Lake Eola

"The city will continue to follow the recommendations of FWC. Based on the size of the park and the bird population, they recommend allowing the Avian Influenza to run its course as some birds may build immunity and estimate a month of dissipation of infections. The city will continue to actively track, monitor and report any new infections to FWC and remain vigilant in our efforts related to disinfecting the park," the city said.

What is Avian influenza?

According to the CDC, Avian flu is a disease caused by avian influenza A viruses. It usually spreads between birds and is rarely transmitted to people.

How does it spread?

It is often spread between birds and other animals via mucous, saliva, or poop, the CDC said.

Can it spread to humans?

Yes, but it is considered to be rare.

"People rarely get bird flu, but when they do, it's most often through direct unprotected contact (not wearing recommended personal protective equipment, PPE) with infected birds or other infected animals," the CDC said.

Signs and symptoms of Avian influenza?

Mild symptoms: eye redness and irritation, mild fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue

Moderate or severe symptoms: high fever, shortness of breath, altered consciousness, seizures