Orlando heatwave: How hot could it get this week in Central Florida?

The Brief Heat advisories have been issued for several counties in Central Florida ahead of dangerous heat this week. Heat forecast: Daily high temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s, while peak heat could reach into the 100s. Stay safe: Drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, take several breaks, and shift indoors during the hottest part of the day, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Saharan dust, followed by dangerous heat this week in Central Florida.

Saharan dust arrived in Florida this week

The long-anticipated plume of Saharan Dust is arriving in South Florida this morning, set to move over Central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday. This'll add a haze to the sky, making for beautiful sunsets and sunrises, while also potentially reducing the air quality.

That dust also helps keep our rain chances low.

How hot will it get this week in Orlando?

What to expect:

A ridge of high pressure will be strengthening overhead on Wednesday – and will last into the weekend. This means widespread sinking of air, which also helps to reduce rain chances and warms temperatures.

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Heat advisories

Heat advisories have been issued for Alachua County, Flagler County, Marion County, and Indian River County from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Heat Forecast

Daily high temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s, while the heat index – the feels like temperatures – is expected to be between 100–112 degrees.

Orlando: 95

Kissimmee: 94

Titusville: 95

Sanford: 96

Leesburg: 95

Melbourne: 92

Daytona Beach: 93

Heat safety

During a heatwave, there is an increased risk of heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke. Follow these reminders to stay safe:

Drink plenty of water and beverages with electrolytes. Avoid alcohol.

Stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Apply sunscreen every 2 hours (SPF 30 or higher)

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing

Find shade and take regular breaks, especially if working outside

Rain chances low, but not zero