Orlando Health expands vaccination program to include family members of hospital staff

article

Orlando Health is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination program to include healthcare professionals, like dental staff, and family members of Orlando Health staff members.

The expansion to the program comes after nearly 10,000 successful vaccinations involving Orlando Health, the hospital system said in a news release on Sunday.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Orlando Health vaccination events will open to:

All front-line healthcare professionals not affiliated with Orlando Health (including dental staffs and EMS)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities who have been unable to get vaccinated

Orlando Health team members and medical staff family members and loved ones who are age 65 or older

Orlando Health team members and medical staff members who have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine

The news release said that an appointment is required to receive the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment, which is available on a first-come basis, visit: https://vaccine.orlandohealth.com

Advertisement

Walk-up appointments will not be accepted.

Appointments will be available starting Monday at these Orlando Health facilities:

Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital

Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies

Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital

Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital

Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses spaced four weeks apart. Scheduling for dose one and dose two of the vaccine is required.

Those who receive the vaccine should plan to remain in the post-vaccination observation area for up to 30 minutes.

The total time from arrival at the vaccination site to departing the observation area will vary, but may be up to 90 minutes.

Prior to vaccination, review of product-specific safety information and consent will be required.

A form of identification is required at the time of the appointment.

Additional information on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Moderna.html