Florida man smashes car with hammer in Publix parking lot in alleged revenge plot, deputies say

Florida man accused of smashing innocent woman's car with hammer in alleged revenge plot. (Source: Body Camera footage from Volusia County Sheriff's Office).

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's office responded to a reported burglary in progress, finding a man sitting in the front passenger seat holding a hammer. He was hitting the in-car radio while sitting in the vehicle, an arrest affidavit said.

Authorities identified Justin Allen, 37, saying he broke into a Publix employee's vehicle in Ormond-by-the-sea. Deputies said Allen smashed the vehicle with a hammer.

‘Revenge on an ex’

Allen told deputies the vehicle was his, but later said it was his girlfriend's car, who had robbed him.

Allen – a contractor – had tools including the hammer in his own car, the affidavit said. He said he smashed the driver's and passenger's side windows of his "girlfriend's car." However, after running the license plate, deputies determined the car didn't belong to Allen's ex.

Damage to the vehicle included: a broken front driver's side window, a broken passenger's side window, a dented driver's side door, a dented passenger side door and a damaged car radio.

‘Distraught’ Publix employee

When deputies located the vehicle's owner, she was distraught at the damage done to her car, the affidavit said. The owner told deputies she didn't know Allen.

It's estimated Allen caused about $17,000 in damages.

What are Allen's charges?

Allen is facing multiple felony charges, including burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, possession of burglary with tools, cocaine possession, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and criminal mischief with damage over $1,000.

Deputies also found a white powder in Allen's front pocket, which field tested positive for Cocaine. Allen admitted the substance was Cocaine, but said he found it on the ground, the affidavit said.

Allen's ex-girlfriend was notified by deputies of the incident. She said she stopped communicating with Allen after their relationship ended.

Allen posted a $10,500 bond and was released later that night, deputies said.