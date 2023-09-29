Orlando Halloween events 2023: Haunted houses, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your costumes ready! The spookiest holiday of the year is right around the corner!
From creepy Halloween theme park attractions to frightful haunted houses to fall festivals – Orlando and the Central Florida area have plenty of ghoulish opportunities to celebrate the season.
Haunted Houses
Fear Reach Scream Park
- Location: 1255 S. Dora Blvd. (Tavares)
- Description: Three haunted attractions, food, full bar, House Halloween Band, carnival games and more
- Dates: Friday & Saturday nights from Sept. 29 - Nov. 4 (It will also be open on Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023)
- Price: General admission is $20 and must be purchased in advance online
- Click here for more information.
Mortem Manor
- Location: 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (Kissimmee)
- Description: Face your fears as you venture through two floors of an old Victorian-themed haunted house. The attraction includes live actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art special effects.
- Dates: The haunted house is open year-round.
- Price: Tickets are $18 plus tax per person.
- Click here for more information.
Orlando Haunted Maze
- Location: 3209 Calloway Dr (Orlando)
- Dates: Opening night is Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
- Price: $10 to enter
- Follow updates on this haunted house here.
A Petrified Forest
- Location: 1360 E Altamonte Dr (Altamonte Springs)
- Description: Venture through three terrifying trails. Each trail goes through a house filled with scare actors, bone-chilling music and horrifying scenes.
- Dates: Select nights from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, 2023
- Price: See three terrifying trails with a Trilogy pass starting at $34.98.
- Click here for more information.
Fall Festivals/Pumpkin patches
Santa's Farm Fall Festival
- Location: 35317 Huff Road (Eustis)
- Description: Pumpkin patch, barrel train rides, duck races, photo opportunities, animal petting zoo and more
- Dates: Weekends from Sept. 23 – Oct. 30, 2023 and select weekdays in Oct.
- Click here for more information.
Pumpkin Ponderosa
- Location: 15051 Frank Jarrell Rd (Clermont)
- Description: Pick your perfect pumpkin, take great family photos, and enjoy various activities
- Dates: Every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Price: Free admission and free parking
- Click here for more information.
Apopka Fall Family Festival
- Location: Kit Land Nelson Park, 10 N Forest Ave (Apopka)
- Description: Carnival ride and games, music, beer & wine garden, vendors, and a small business expo
- Dates: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. - Sunday. Oct. 22
- Click here for more information.
Winter Park Autumn Art Festival
- Location: Central Park, 150 W Morse Blvd (Winter Park)
- Description: Local artists, local music, family fun
- Dates: October 7 & 8, 2023, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Click here for more information.
Theme Parks
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
- Location: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World
- Things to do: Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, 'Hocus Pocus' live show, live music, trick-or-treating, character meet and greet and more
- Price: $199 for ages 10 and up; $189 for those ages 3-9
- Dates: Most tickets are sold out. As of the time of this article, the only available night is Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023
- Costumes allowed? Yes
Halloween Horror Nights (HHN)
- Location: Universal Studios at Universal Orlando Resort
- Things to do: 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, rides and attractions, live entertainment, dining and shopping
- Price: Tickets start at $79.99 per person
- Dates: Select nights from Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, 2023
- Note: No costumes allowed; HHN is not recommended for children under the age of 13
Howl-O-Scream
- Location: SeaWorld Orlando
- Things to do: Five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two terrifying shows, five Halloween-themed bars, roller coasters
- Price: Tickets start ar $130.98
- Dates: Select nights from Sept. 8 through Halloween
- Costumes allowed? No
