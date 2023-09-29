Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Halloween events 2023: Haunted houses, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your costumes ready! The spookiest holiday of the year is right around the corner! 

From creepy Halloween theme park attractions to frightful haunted houses to fall festivals – Orlando and the Central Florida area have plenty of ghoulish opportunities to celebrate the season.

 Haunted Houses

Fear Reach Scream Park

  • Location: 1255 S. Dora Blvd. (Tavares)
  • Description: Three haunted attractions, food, full bar, House Halloween Band, carnival games and more
  • Dates: Friday & Saturday nights from Sept. 29 - Nov. 4 (It will also be open on Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023)
  • Price: General admission is $20 and must be purchased in advance online
  • Click here for more information.

Mortem Manor 

  • Location: 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (Kissimmee)
  • Description: Face your fears as you venture through two floors of an old Victorian-themed haunted house. The attraction includes live actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art special effects.
  • Dates: The haunted house is open year-round.
  • Price: Tickets are $18 plus tax per person.
  • Click here for more information.

Orlando Haunted Maze 

  • Location: 3209 Calloway Dr (Orlando)
  • Dates: Opening night is Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Price: $10 to enter
  • Follow updates on this haunted house here.

A Petrified Forest

  • Location: 1360 E Altamonte Dr (Altamonte Springs)
  • Description: Venture through three terrifying trails. Each trail goes through a house filled with scare actors, bone-chilling music and horrifying scenes.
  • Dates: Select nights from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, 2023
  • Price: See three terrifying trails with a Trilogy pass starting at $34.98.
  • Click here for more information.

Fall Festivals/Pumpkin patches

Santa's Farm Fall Festival

  • Location: 35317 Huff Road (Eustis)
  • Description: Pumpkin patch, barrel train rides, duck races, photo opportunities, animal petting zoo and more
  • Dates: Weekends from Sept. 23 – Oct. 30, 2023 and select weekdays in Oct.
  • Click here for more information.

Pumpkin Ponderosa

  • Location: 15051 Frank Jarrell Rd (Clermont)
  • Description: Pick your perfect pumpkin, take great family photos, and enjoy various activities
  • Dates: Every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Price: Free admission and free parking
  • Click here for more information.

Apopka Fall Family Festival

  • Location: Kit Land Nelson Park, 10 N Forest Ave (Apopka)
  • Description: Carnival ride and games, music, beer & wine garden, vendors, and a small business expo
  • Dates: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. - Sunday. Oct. 22
  • Click here for more information.

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

  • Location: Central Park, 150 W Morse Blvd (Winter Park)
  • Description: Local artists, local music, family fun
  • Dates: October 7 & 8, 2023, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Click here for more information.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Michele Atwood, the owner and editor of The Main Street Mouse, gives FOX 35 News the lowdown on Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Theme Parks

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 

  • Location: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World
  • Things to do: Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, 'Hocus Pocus' live show, live music, trick-or-treating, character meet and greet and more
  • Price: $199 for ages 10 and up; $189 for those ages 3-9
  • Dates: Most tickets are sold out. As of the time of this article, the only available night is Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023
  • Costumes allowed? Yes

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN)

  • Location: Universal Studios at Universal Orlando Resort
  • Things to do: 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, rides and attractions, live entertainment, dining and shopping
  • Price: Tickets start at $79.99 per person
  • Dates: Select nights from Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, 2023
  • Note: No costumes allowed; HHN is not recommended for children under the age of 13

Howl-O-Scream 

  • Location: SeaWorld Orlando
  • Things to do: Five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two terrifying shows, five Halloween-themed bars, roller coasters
  • Price: Tickets start ar $130.98
  • Dates: Select nights from Sept. 8 through Halloween
  • Costumes allowed? No

