Orlando Halloween events 2023: Haunted houses, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more across Central Florida

From creepy Halloween theme park attractions to frightful haunted houses to fall festivals – Orlando and the Central Florida area have plenty of ghoulish opportunities to celebrate the season.

Haunted Houses

Fear Reach Scream Park

Location: 1255 S. Dora Blvd. (Tavares)

Description: Three haunted attractions, food, full bar, House Halloween Band, carnival games and more

Dates: Friday & Saturday nights from Sept. 29 - Nov. 4 (It will also be open on Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023)

Price: General admission is $20 and must be purchased in advance online

Click here for more information.

Mortem Manor

Location: 5770 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway (Kissimmee)

Description: Face your fears as you venture through two floors of an old Victorian-themed haunted house. The attraction includes live actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art special effects.

Dates: The haunted house is open year-round.

Price: Tickets are $18 plus tax per person.

Click here for more information.

Orlando Haunted Maze

Location: 3209 Calloway Dr (Orlando)

Dates: Opening night is Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Price: $10 to enter

Follow updates on this haunted house here

A Petrified Forest

Location: 1360 E Altamonte Dr (Altamonte Springs)

Description: Venture through three terrifying trails. Each trail goes through a house filled with scare actors, bone-chilling music and horrifying scenes.

Dates: Select nights from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, 2023

Price: See three terrifying trails with a Trilogy pass starting at $34.98.

Click here for more information.

Fall Festivals/Pumpkin patches

Santa's Farm Fall Festival

Location: 35317 Huff Road (Eustis)

Description: Pumpkin patch, barrel train rides, duck races, photo opportunities, animal petting zoo and more

Dates: Weekends from Sept. 23 – Oct. 30, 2023 and select weekdays in Oct.

Click here for more information.

Pumpkin Ponderosa

Location: 15051 Frank Jarrell Rd (Clermont)

Description: Pick your perfect pumpkin, take great family photos, and enjoy various activities

Dates: Every day from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission and free parking

Click here for more information.

Apopka Fall Family Festival

Location: Kit Land Nelson Park, 10 N Forest Ave (Apopka)

Description: Carnival ride and games, music, beer & wine garden, vendors, and a small business expo

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. - Sunday. Oct. 22

Click here for more information.

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

Location: Central Park, 150 W Morse Blvd (Winter Park)

Description: Local artists, local music, family fun

Dates: October 7 & 8, 2023, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Theme Parks

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Location: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Things to do: Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, 'Hocus Pocus' live show, live music, trick-or-treating, character meet and greet and more

Price: $199 for ages 10 and up; $189 for those ages 3-9

Dates: Most tickets are sold out. As of the time of this article, the only available night is Wednesday, Nov. 1 2023

Costumes allowed? Yes

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN)

Location: Universal Studios at Universal Orlando Resort

Things to do: 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, rides and attractions, live entertainment, dining and shopping

Price: Tickets start at $79.99 per person

Dates: Select nights from Sept. 1 through Nov. 4, 2023

Note: No costumes allowed; HHN is not recommended for children under the age of 13

Howl-O-Scream

Location : SeaWorld Orlando

Things to do: Five haunted houses, seven scare zones, two terrifying shows, five Halloween-themed bars, roller coasters

Price: Tickets start ar $130.98

Dates: Select nights from Sept. 8 through Halloween

Costumes allowed? No

