Orlando Fringe Festival responds to governor's funding veto

The Orlando Fringe Festival, the nation’s largest and longest-running event of its kind, drew approximately 50,000 attendees this year.

Known for its LGBTQ+ friendly atmosphere, the festival includes some adult-only content, a factor that recently put it at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During a news conference, a speaker highlighted the festival's extensive reach, noting it serves thousands of artists and tens of thousands of attendees annually. Despite its success, the festival came under scrutiny from the governor, who labeled it a "sexual festival" and vetoed all funding for arts programs statewide.

A festival representative addressed the governor's comments, emphasizing that fringe festivals are performing arts festivals and not solely focused on adult content. The representative also clarified that the Orlando Fringe Festival does not rely on state funding for its operations.

In response to the funding veto, the festival organizers sent a letter to the governor, offering to forgo their portion of state funds if he would restore funding to other arts programs. For instance, Orange County was expected to receive nearly $2 million to support about 50 groups, and the Central Florida Zoo in Seminole County was slated to get $150,000.

The organizers concluded their letter by inviting the governor to attend the festival in 2025.