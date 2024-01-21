Orlando forecast: Central Florida seeing coldest air temperatures since last year

TODAY'S HIGH: 58°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 48°

SUNDAY:

A blustery Sunday with the coldest air since last January. After a frigid start to the day, we won't warm up much once again. A breezy NE wind will help keep highs limited in the 50s for most. More clouds than sun will be present near the coast thanks to the onshore wind. No rain is expected.

BEACH FORECAST:

A rough day along the coast for many reasons. A breezy onshore wind will keep highs in the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies. The same wind will make for rough seas with a high surf up to 4-6 feet. A high rip current risk continues.

THEME PARK FORECAST:

The jacket will be needed again today with highs stuck in the upper 50s. A NE wind at 10-15 mph is expected.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Winds will shift to the east on Monday and will bring highs back into the 60s across Central Florida. The change in wind could bring enough moisture for some coastal showers to begin the week. Most stay dry inland this week. Highs will gradually warm each day from the 60s to the low 70s on Monday and back into the 80s by Wednesday.

What a turnaround! You'll be able to swap out those jackets for T-shirts again. Don't get too used to it though. Another cold front could arrive just in time for February.