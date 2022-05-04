Orlando firefighters rescue 3 dogs from house fire

article

The Orlando Fire Department said three dogs were rescued when firefighters responded to a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire spread into the attic of the home at 132 E. Miller Street in Orlando's Lake Copeland neighborhood. No other injuries were reported.

One of the dogs, named "Wally," suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated with oxygen, firefighters said.

Orlando firefighters rescued three dogs while working a fire on East Miller Street, May 4, 2022. [Orlando Fire Dept.]

