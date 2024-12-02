Orlando firefighter among 2 people injured as crews battle house fire

Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on East Amelia Street, evacuating the building and extinguishing the flames.

One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter was also hospitalized after sustaining injuries at the scene.

The Orlando Fire Department's Arson/Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Credit: Orlando Fire Department

Credit: Orlando Fire Department

Credit: Orlando Fire Department

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: