Orlando firefighter among 2 people injured as crews battle house fire

By
Published  December 2, 2024 11:34pm EST
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Firefighters battle house fire that left 2 injured

Orlando firefighters responded to a two-story house fire at a home on East Amelia Street.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on East Amelia Street, evacuating the building and extinguishing the flames.

One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter was also hospitalized after sustaining injuries at the scene.

The Orlando Fire Department's Arson/Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

