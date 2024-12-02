Orlando firefighter among 2 people injured as crews battle house fire
ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on East Amelia Street, evacuating the building and extinguishing the flames.
One person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and a firefighter was also hospitalized after sustaining injuries at the scene.
The Orlando Fire Department's Arson/Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
Credit: Orlando Fire Department
Credit: Orlando Fire Department
Credit: Orlando Fire Department
