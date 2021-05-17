Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

article

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said.

The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.

Currently, the vaccine site only offers second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Over 200,000 vaccinations have been given there.

The site operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

