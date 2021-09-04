Orlando family in need after tree crashes on home, destroys car

article

Two weeks ago, area storms sent trees crashing into an Orlando home.

The family inside escaped without injuries, but they’re struggling to get back on their feet.

"I cried for days and my eyes, they stopped working," Julie Ingram told FOX 35.

Ingram is trying to figure out how she and her family can move forward after a tree damaged their home and the family’s only car.

"I’m at a complete loss. I’ve never been this humbled to the point where I’m begging strangers to help me," Ingram said.

Ingram’s daughter, Jennifer Buckley, is the sole breadwinner for the family. She uses the car to get to work. Without a car, Buckley can’t make money.

"She has to keep this job. She just got it. She works for a doctor. She’s been searching for months and months. That’s what’s going to help raise us up," Ingram said.

I’d you’d like to help Ingram and her family, you can donate here: https://gofund.me/6338f2be