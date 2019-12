article

Four people are without a place to live after a fire tore through their home early Saturday morning.

Orlando Fire Rescue says that the blaze broke out on the 2nd floor of the home on Brenton Pointe Cove around 5 a.m.

Firefighters with Engine 14 quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.