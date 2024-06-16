Family of Orlando dad looking for hit-and-run driver who killed him: 'I won’t stop'

The family of an Orlando father who was killed in a hit-and-run crash continues to look for the driver.

The family of Jonnier Agosto Cortes is determined to find out who killed their loved one. He died in a hit-and-run crash in May. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, he was walking on the sidewalk on Curry Ford Road near Colton Drive when a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit him.

Troopers say after the driver hit Cortes, they fled the scene and went to a Walgreens down the street to look at the damage to their vehicle.

The family is stopping at nothing to try to find the driver and on Father’s Day they passed out flyers near the crash site with information about the crash, and how someone could come forward with information in hopes of finding a witness or something who can help track the driver down.

"It's been one month and we don’t have anything," said Cortes’ aunt. "You forget that you killed my nephew and you go up here, check your car, but don't help my nephew? I will stay here, day after day, year after year and I will find him. I won’t stop."

Cortes was 28-years-old and a father to his one-year-old son. On Father’s Day, his family brought balloons to his memorial.

"Trying to deal with the situation the best we can. It's definitely hard seeing other dads with their children. My baby doesn't have his daddy with him," said Cortes’ wife Zuleika Figuereo.

Through traffic cameras, troopers were able to get the license plate number of the vehicle. Troopers went to the registered owner's home where they found the car, but now they’re working to determine who was driving the car at the time of the crash. The family is hoping anyone with information can come forward to help with the investigation.

"If he was able to drive up to Walgreens and there are cameras, there are people buying things, someone had to see something more than what we'd been told," said Figuereo.