Orlando Dreamers investor joins Rays bid as MLB future in Florida remains uncertain

The Brief Orlando’s MLB bid faces new doubt after its lead investor joined the Rays’ prospective buyers. Dreamers’ leaders insist their $2.5 billion plan for a team and stadium is still alive. The shift comes as Tampa Bay weighs its future, with Orlando seen as a real threat.



The push to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando faces new uncertainty after the lead investor behind the Orlando Dreamers joined the group seeking to buy the Tampa Bay Rays.

What we know:

The Orlando Dreamers’ bid to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida faces new questions after Dr. Rick Workman, the group’s lead investor, joined the prospective ownership team looking to buy the Tampa Bay Rays.

The sale of the Rays is expected to be finalized next month, a development that could reshape Orlando’s baseball ambitions.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Dreamers Chief Operating Officer Jim Schnorf insists the effort remains active, pointing to previously announced financing of $1.5 billion for a franchise and $1 billion for a covered stadium.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Workman’s move signals the effective end of Orlando’s standalone bid or simply a shift in strategy. The Dreamers say they are still committed, but the loss of their top investor clouds the future of their plan. It is also unknown whether the Rays’ ownership change could open the door for relocation, or if Tampa Bay’s negotiations will secure the team’s future in place.

The backstory:

The Dreamers announced their campaign in 2019 and have since promoted Orlando as a viable MLB market, citing population growth, strong tourism revenue, and available land for a stadium. In June, Workman and Schnorf said they had secured major financing, giving the project new momentum. His departure now raises parallels with other Florida cities that have courted big-league teams only to face setbacks tied to financing and politics.

What they're saying:

Orlando, long seen as a long shot, has gained credibility but must now navigate investor uncertainty.

"What I believe happened here is that Rick Workman wants to be involved as an owner of some sort in a major baseball team — whether that’s in Orlando or whether that’s elsewhere," explained sports writer JC Carnahan. "Is it dead yet? I don’t know … but it doesn’t look good."

"This does not change the mission to bring MLB to Orlando," Dreamers COO Jim Schnorf told FOX 35 News.

Hillsborough County leaders have acknowledged that Orlando is a threat and stress the need to act quickly.

"They have their own ownership group. They have land and tourism tax dollars," Commissioner Ken Hagan said. "If we can’t get it over the finish line, it may look there."

What's next:

The Dreamers said they plan to release details on their next steps soon.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS