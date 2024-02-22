Orlando delivery driver files lawsuit after dog attacks him on the job

A delivery driver said he was attacked and bitten by a dog while on the job in Orlando. Now, he's suing the business where the incident happened.

Terrance Harrison of Orlando filed a lawsuit in Orange County on Monday after the incident that unfolded in February 2023, according to documents obtained by FOX 35. The lawsuit does not specify what delivery service Harrison works for.

Harrison was making a delivery to Eagle Copier Solutions Corporation in Orlando when a large dog came out of the building and bit him in the leg, according to the lawsuit.

"The dog bite punctured (Harrison's) right lower shin causing him severe pain and injury," the lawsuit said.

The dog apparently belonged to someone inside the business, Harrison's attorneys said in the lawsuit. They cited a Florida statute (767.04) which says dog owners are responsible for damages suffered by the person who was bitten, regardless if it happened in a public or private place. The dog's "viciousness" doesn't play a factor in the law.

The lawsuit said the company should have been responsible for keeping the dog under control at all times, and they breached that duty when they allowed the dog to escape from the building and attack Harrison.

Harrison suffered "bodily injury, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life and expenses for medical treatment," according to the lawsuit.

Harrison is seeking judgment against Eagle Copier Solutions Corporation in excess of $30,000, a jury trial and any other relief the court deems necessary.