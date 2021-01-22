Orlando Commissioner raising awareness for COVID-19 vaccine in Black communities

An Orlando City Commissioner is trying to bring awareness to the disparity between races when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill is working to bring COVID-19 vaccines into the Hispanic and African American communities.

"It’s a strong disease and it’s one that’s killing our black and brown communities on the daily," said Hill.

She says a big part of the problem is a lack of trust in the vaccine, a digital divide in seniors and physically getting to the sites. Hill says she's working with the health department on vaccinating at low-income apartment complexes with large senior populations.



"We have a hard time getting to many of these locations where these injections and testing are so we need to bring it closer in our urban core," said Hill.

The commissioner was able to get her vaccine at the VA Clinic in Baldwin Park Friday because she is a disabled veteran with underlying health conditions. She hopes sharing her experience will inspire others to get the vaccine too.

"I want to be an example that we can get through this together," said Hill. "It’s okay to be anxious especially in our brown and black communities who are mistrusting of the gov’t and the unknowns of this vaccine."

