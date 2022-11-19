Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

article

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy.

Night of a Million Lights

After making its debut in 2020, Night of a Million Lights was named USA Today's "Number One Thing To Do in Orlando." The show features a landscape of "spectacular sparkle" and dancing lights that people of all ages can enjoy.



The entertainment at this light show features Dueling pianists, The Mistle-Tunes, a cappella group, Santa's Dancing Reindeer, and DJ Jack Frost's Ice Block Party. There are also festive food and drink options including churrs, hot chocolate, and specialty beverages.

The show runs from November 12 to January 1, 2023.

Dazzling Nights

This immersive light show experience takes place in Leu Gardens and features a 70-foot-long candy cane vortex light tunnel along with laser light shows with live singers. A 40-foot diameter snow dome with swirling snow is also on-site to put you into the Christmas spirit. For the kids — an inflatable play area with a chimney slide is also on the menu.



Tickets for this event must be purchased for a specific time and date. The show runs from November 25 to January 1, 2023.

Night in Lights

Coined as the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando, Christmas Nights and Lights opened in Dezerland making its first Orlando debut.

The show stretches about a mile and a half and takes about 20 to 30 minutes to go through. Those who attend can listen to the synchronized light show on the radio in their car.

Tickets come with a discount allowing guests to enjoy the arcades, go-karts, and auto museum in Dezerland.

The exhibit is open daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lake Nona Lights

Located in the East Park Subdivision off Narcoossee Rd in Orlando, this show premieres Thanksgiving evening and runs nightly until December 31. The neighborhood light display boasts synchronized lights and music all for free.

Shine Light Show

The Shine Light Show happens at the Gaylord Palms and features thousands of dancing lights, synchronized to a high-energy, seasonal soundtrack. Animated light curtains glow around Christmas designs. This spectacle runs daily at 9:15 p.m. from November 18 to January 1, 2023.