Expand / Collapse search

Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
We Love Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Holiday lights open at Dezerland Park Orlando

The Largest immersive light show in Orlando opens at Dezerland Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. 

The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022. 

The show stretches about a mile and a half and takes about 20 to 30 minutes to go through. Those who attend can listen to the synchronized light show on the radio in their car. 

Tickets come with a discount allowing guests to enjoy the arcades, go-karts, and auto museum in Dezerland. 

The exhibit is open daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 