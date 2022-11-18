Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open

Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek.

The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.

The show stretches about a mile and a half and takes about 20 to 30 minutes to go through. Those who attend can listen to the synchronized light show on the radio in their car.

Tickets come with a discount allowing guests to enjoy the arcades, go-karts, and auto museum in Dezerland.

The exhibit is open daily from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.