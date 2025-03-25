Orlando approves funding for 'Dignity Buses' to aid homeless community

The Brief The Orlando City Council has approved funding for two "Dignity Buses," mobile emergency shelters operated by the Christian Service Center to house homeless individuals overnight. The city will invest $350,000 in the buses and $3 million in operations over three years, with eligibility requiring engagement with the nonprofit and some form of income or employment.



The Orlando City Council has approved a plan to fund two "Dignity Buses," mobile emergency shelters designed to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals.

The initiative, in partnership with the nonprofit Christian Service Center for the Homeless, was passed during a city council meeting on Monday.

The city will allocate $350,000 for the purchase of the buses and an additional $3 million for operations over the next three years.

The buses, which will be staffed overnight and equipped with security cameras, will be stationed at the Christian Service Center on West Central Boulevard in the Parramore neighborhood.

The Christian Service Center will oversee the operation of the buses, which will accommodate approximately 40 individuals per night.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be engaged with the non-profit and have some form of employment or income, according to District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns.

