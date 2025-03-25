Orlando approves funding for 'Dignity Buses' to aid homeless community
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council has approved a plan to fund two "Dignity Buses," mobile emergency shelters designed to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals.
The initiative, in partnership with the nonprofit Christian Service Center for the Homeless, was passed during a city council meeting on Monday.
The city will allocate $350,000 for the purchase of the buses and an additional $3 million for operations over the next three years.
The buses, which will be staffed overnight and equipped with security cameras, will be stationed at the Christian Service Center on West Central Boulevard in the Parramore neighborhood.
The Christian Service Center will oversee the operation of the buses, which will accommodate approximately 40 individuals per night.
To qualify for the program, individuals must be engaged with the non-profit and have some form of employment or income, according to District 6 Commissioner Bakari Burns.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando City Council and their meeting Monday evening.