Orlando approves $400 million Camping World Stadium renovation

Camping World Stadium is set for a major transformation after the Orlando City Council approved plans for a renovation that could temporarily host the Jacksonville Jaguars — and attract more global events to the city.

City commissioners gave final approval to move forward with the project after signing off on the Appearance Review Board’s recommendations.

Local perspective:

The renovation, funded largely through tourism tax dollars, will expand seating, upgrade amenities and modernize the landmark venue.

The upgrades could position the stadium for high-profile events such as World Cup matches or even future Olympic competitions. Officials also say the expanded venue could serve as a temporary home for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars during their expected stadium construction period.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Camping World Stadium renovation project. [Credit: City of Orlando/DLR Group]

For Orlando residents, the project represents more than just a facelift — it’s an investment in the city’s growing global reputation.

The backstory:

The stadium has undergone multiple upgrades in the past decade, including a $207 million reconstruction in 2014 and $60 million in improvements in 2021. Those investments have paid off, according to officials.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The venue has hosted major events such as WrestleMania, the NFL Pro Bowl, FIFA Club World Cup matches and concerts by global artists including Paul McCartney, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

City officials expect the new renovations to generate significant economic benefits through tourism, hospitality and job creation, while preserving Camping World Stadium’s legacy as one of Central Florida’s premier venues.

Camping World Stadium set for overhaul to boost global appeal

Dig deeper:

The project, expected to be completed by fall 2027, will be funded entirely through Orange County’s 6% Tourist Development Tax, or "bed tax," applied to hotel and short-term lodging stays. County commissioners unanimously approved the funding agreement with the City of Orlando in late 2024.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

City leaders say the investment will expand seating capacity to more than 65,000, rebuild the upper bowl, add new premium areas, improve accessibility, and introduce upgraded amenities and technology.

Plans also include a redesigned exterior, enhanced circulation routes, and a new multipurpose indoor fieldhouse to host additional events.