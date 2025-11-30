Orlando airport sees Thanksgiving travel surge

The Brief Orlando International Airport is experiencing its busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period, with over 177,000 visitors expected. The travel period runs from November 21 to December 2, with nearly 1.9 million passengers anticipated, despite some flight delays due to bad weather. Airport officials offer tips to expedite travel, including MCO Reserve, TSA Family Lanes, and TSA PreCheck.



Orlando International Airport is bracing for a significant influx of travelers Sunday, marking the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period. Officials expect more than 177,000 visitors to pass through the terminals. The travel period spans from November 21 to December 2, with nearly 1.9 million passengers anticipated.

Orlando's popularity as a travel destination continues to rise, with approximately 4,000 more departures expected compared to the same time last year. This increase highlights the city's growing appeal to travelers.

What they’re saying:

Isabel Murchison, flying to Dallas, remarked, "Yeah, it's pretty busy, but I like all the people. Like, I feel like it's nice, but not when it's too crowded." Andy Nerestant, traveling to Baltimore, noted, "No, it did get delayed, but I believe that's because it's raining. And another storm of thunderstorms up there." Stephen Critchley, flying to Manchester, UK, shared, "It's a very peaceful airport compared to UK airports."

By the numbers:

177,000 visitors expected Sunday.

Nearly 1.9 million passengers during the travel period.

4,000 more departures than 2024.

What’s next:

Airport officials recommend travelers check their flight status before heading to the terminal. For those with on-time flights, the airport advises following the "three-two-one" rule: arrive three hours before departure, get through security two hours ahead, and be at the gate one hour before takeoff. Additionally, travelers can expedite their journey using MCO Reserve, TSA Family Lanes, and TSA PreCheck.