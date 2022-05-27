Orlando airport prepares for Memorial Day weekend travel surge

If your plans include flying out of town for the Memorial Day weekend, officials at the Orlando International Airport say pack your patience.

Friday is the busiest travel day for the holiday weekend with 68,000 travelers expected. Overall, about 800,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport through Tuesday.

This is an 11-percent increase from the Memorial Day weekend last year, so travel is around pre-pandemic levels.

Saturday is estimated to be the second busiest day at the airport. Parking is expected to be an issue and security lines will most likely be long, so be sure to arrive at least 2 hours before your departure time.

If the parking lot you typically use is full, officials say there is additional parking in Parking Lot C. You can check your flight status before you leave home HERE.

Nearly 2.2 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for this Memorial Day weekend and about 90-percent of them are expected to hit the road, according to AAA.