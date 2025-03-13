Orange elections chief reports taxpayer money recovery after Gilzean spending scandal

The Brief Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel announced the recovery of over $3 million in taxpayer funds, including a $2.1 million donation returned by the Valencia College Foundation. The funds were misused by former elections chief Glen Gilzean, who overspent the office budget without approval. Castor Dentel’s office is still working to recover a remaining $250,000 while reinforcing fiscal accountability.



Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel said more than $3 million in taxpayer money is back in the hands of the elections office. Castor Dentel made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

‘A huge victory for taxpayers’

What we know:

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel announced the recovery of over $3 million in taxpayer funds.

The recovered funds include $2.1 million returned by the Valencia College Foundation, following donations made by former elections chief Glen Gilzean in 2024. Castor Dentel's office also recovered additional funds, including $864,500 from the Central Florida Foundation and $275,000 from CareerSource Central Florida.

The funds were overspent by Gilzean without county approval, leaving Castor Dentel’s office with outstanding debts and unpaid bills.

What we don't know:

While the majority of the funds have been recovered, about $250,000 remains unaccounted for. The full details of how the remaining funds will be recovered or what steps are being taken to retrieve them have not been disclosed. Additionally, it's unclear what further actions will be taken against Gilzean for his spending or if there will be legal consequences related to his handling of funds.

The backstory:

Former elections chief Glen Gilzean, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, overspent the elections office budget, leading to significant financial issues for the office.

Upon taking office, Castor Dentel discovered the severe overspending, with large amounts of money allocated to scholarships and other projects without prior approval. The most significant misuse was Gilzean’s $2.1 million donation to the Valencia College Foundation for scholarships in his name, which Castor Dentel viewed as an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds.

Local perspective:

This recovery of funds is viewed as a significant victory for local taxpayers, reinforcing the importance of accountability in managing public funds. Mayor Jerry Demings also expressed his support for the recovery efforts, commending Valencia College for returning the funds. For Castor Dentel and the community, this represents a much-needed financial restoration after months of overspending and unpaid debts.

What they're saying:

Karen Castor Dentel expressed her relief and pride in recovering the funds, emphasizing the importance of restoring taxpayer money.

"I'm thrilled to announce today a huge victory for taxpayers," Castor Dentel said. "We have successfully recovered the majority of the funds allocated to this office for the business of administering elections."

Former elections chief Glen Gilzean defended his actions, claiming his efforts were focused on voter education and increasing turnout. Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said in a December report Gilzean overspent without county approval.

"When I came into office just a few months ago, 50% of my annual budget had already been spent," Castor Dentel said.

Castor Dentel said sheriff’s deputies who worked the presidential election, poll workers, and software companies all went unpaid. Those are debts she said she’s worked nonstop to repay.

"It has been stressful, but I've been working these community partners and having those conversations, and I was hopeful all along," Castor Dentel said.

Gilzean was appointed to the job by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March 2024. He's since dropped the lawsuit he levied against the county while on his way out of office, but he's still politicking months later.

"My commitment to my community is unwavering," Gilzean told FOX 35 News in a statement. "Everything we did was rooted in increasing voter education and turnout. Democrats choosing to keep kids from better opportunities, hindering our community’s progress, and suppressing voter engagement are the reasons Republicans are dominating across the country. This is why communities of color are leaving the Democratic Party in droves. Mayor Demings and Supervisor Castor Dentel’s actions are shameful and purely political."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sent FOX 35 News a statement in response to the supervisor's announcement.

"I am pleased to learn that the Valencia College Foundation has returned the $2.1 million in taxpayer funds that former Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean donated for scholarships in his name," Demings said. "He did this without seeking approval from the Orange County Board of County Commissioners.

"Throughout this process, I have maintained that such a donation of the Supervisor of Election's excess funds was an inappropriate use of taxpayer money. I commend Valencia College for taking the responsible step to rectify this situation.

"I have also learned that the Central Florida Foundation has returned most of the money it received to operate a grant program.

"Ensuring that taxpayer funds are used appropriately and transparently is essential for maintaining the trust of our community, and I believe this action reflects a commitment to accountability and fiscal responsibility."

Castor Dentel said her office will feed off the morale boost.

"We will celebrate," Castor Dentel said. "We will do a little happy dance when I go back outside."

What's next:

Castor Dentel's office will continue working to recover the remaining $250,000 and ensure that the funds are properly used for election administration. Additionally, there may be continued scrutiny of Gilzean’s handling of public funds, but no further legal steps have been taken as of now. Castor Dentel and her team are focusing on rebuilding the office and improving morale after the financial setbacks.

