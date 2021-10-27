Orange County's state of emergency expires due to dropping COVID levels

Due to the drop in COVID cases in Orange County, Mayor Jerry Demings said the state of emergency for the county was allowed to expire on Wednesday afternoon.

"Those who refused to be vaccinated by the deadline received a written reprimand. And they were required to do weekly testing. Pursuant to those labor agreements, they will no longer be required to do weekly testing," he said. "But depending on their location, they may be required to wear masks while indoors and outdoors."

County employees are still required to wear masks inside until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moves the county from a "substantial" risk of transmission to "moderate." New employees have four weeks to become fully vaccinated.

"It will be up to individual employers to decide how they want to keep their patrons and workers safe," Demings added.

Demings said that he reserves the right to reinstate the mandate should COVID-19 levels start to rise again.

The mayor continues to encourage citizens to get vaccinated and tested.

