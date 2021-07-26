Orange County's optional mask policy in schools could be back up for debate

article

With coronavirus cases rising, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he is very concerned about schools reopening because masks are optional for Orange County Schools this year.

Mayor Demings said he shared his concerns with the superintendent over the weekend.

"If school opens with the rate of positivity in our community now, that is going to be a significant problem for the school district," Demings said.

The school board adopted making masks optional this month.

A spokesman for the district said the board will likely discuss whether the policy needs to be changed during its meeting on Tuesday.

"The policy does have a mechanism for the superintendent in consultation with the board and local health officials to make a determination and I’m sure they’ll have that discussion at the next board meeting," Orange County Schools spokesman Scott Howat said.

Advertisement

The Brevard County school board will also revisit its mask policy in a special meeting on Thursday.