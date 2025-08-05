Palm Coast traffic stop leads to drug and ID arrest

The Brief An early-morning traffic stop in Palm Coast led to the arrest of 18-year-old Mekhi Boone after deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a fake ID and stolen debit cards in his vehicle. Boone was charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to sell and unlawful possession of personal identification. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $6,150 bond.



An early-morning traffic stop in Palm Coast on Sunday led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on multiple felony charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

A deputy patrolling Belle Terre Parkway pulled over a vehicle after observing several traffic violations. While speaking with the driver, Mekhi Boone of Palm Coast, the deputy detected the smell of marijuana and noticed Boone repeatedly glancing at a backpack on the passenger-side floorboard.

As the deputy walked around the vehicle, he observed Boone reaching for the bag and ordered him out of the vehicle. A search revealed approximately 66 grams of marijuana, two digital scales and more than 30 mylar bags, some containing marijuana and others unused. Deputies also discovered a counterfeit driver’s license and four debit cards not belonging to Boone.

Boone was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a counterfeit driver’s license, unlawful possession of personal identification of another person and refusal to deliver lost or abandoned property.

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released on $6,150 bond.

What they're saying:

"What started as a minor traffic stop turned into an arrest after our deputies found drugs, a fake driver’s license and debit cards that this guy found and kept for himself," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "I always ask our deputies to look beyond the traffic stop to help make our community safer and drug free, which is exactly what they did in this case."