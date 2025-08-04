English man vacationing in Florida tried to drown daughter-in-law during argument, Polk County deputies say

The Brief An English man was arrested in Polk County on charges of attempted second-degree murder and battery, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Mark Raymond Gibbon is accused of repeatedly holding his daughter-in-law's head beneath the water in a pool, preventing her from breathing. The two were reportedly in a heated argument over her children.



A man from the United Kingdom has been arrested in Florida, accused of attempting to drown his daughter-in-law in the pool of their vacation rental home, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Mark Raymond Gibbon, who is from Beaconsfield, England, which is west of London, was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder and battery, PCSO said in a news release.

According to PCSO, deputies were called to the Solterra Resort in Davenport on Sunday evening, August 3, regarding a disturbance in a backyard swimming pool.

Witnesses said Gibbon and his 33-year-old daughter-in-law were arguing about her children. That argument escalated and Gibbon allegedly pushed and held the woman's head underwater multiple times, preventing her from being able to breathe.

Deputies said the woman's 9-year-old daughter jumped into the pool to save her mom. The woman told deputies that Gibbons stopped holding her under the water once neighbors staying in the house next door told him they'd called the sheriff's office.

"Because Mr. Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated" — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

"It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same. Because Mr. Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.