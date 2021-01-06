Orange County to reopen portal for COVID-19 vaccine applications

article

The Department of Health in Orange County announced that they will reopen its portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Thursday, January 7th.

The portal will open at 8 a.m., allowing those who are 65 and older to make appointments to be vaccinated.

To sign up to be vaccinated, visit OCFL.net/vaccines and click on the registration site.

