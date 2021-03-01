Orange County to relaunch rental assistance program on Monday

article

Orange County will relaunch its emergency rental assistance program on Monday.

The website for applications opens at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The income-based program can help people who are past-due in rent because of financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, you must meet the following criteria and requirements:

Be behind in rent for at least one month.

Must have a primary residence in Orange County

Household income must not exceed 80 percent of area median income (for example, $46,550 for a household of two people -- full details HERE

You or an adult member in the household, due to COVID-19, must have qualified for unemployment, had a reduction in household income, incurred significant unreimbursed costs, or experienced financial hardship.

Must be experiencing housing instability.

The transient rentals tax, also known as the "hotel tax," does not apply to one's rental arrangement with their landlord.

Must agree to comply with the terms and conditions of this program, including the submission of any documentation requested by the County to confirm and verify the program application.

Those eligible can receive up to $10,000 in assistance.

Apply for emergency rental assistance on the Orange County website.

