Orange County to hold COVID-19 vaccine event for school employees

The Orange County Convention Center has been ground zero for testing in Orange County. Their attention now has turned towards vaccination efforts though.

The vaccination site is able to distribute about 2,500 doses a day. Those who want a shot must be a Florida resident and 65 years of age or older. Appointments are required and can be made on the Orange County website when supply is available.

The most recent state data shows that more than 58,000 shots have administered at the Orange County Convention Center already and that 12,000 people have gotten both their first and second doses already.

County officials told FOX 35 that it is important that people continue to follow the CDC safety guidelines to keep from spreading the disease, like wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.

MORE NEWS: Lawmaker wants $1,400 stimulus checks reserved for those who get vaccine

A special vaccination event is being held at the Orange County Convention Center on Sunday for the county's school employees. If you work for Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) and are 65 or older, you can get an appointment to get your vaccine on Sunday. Those who want to participate must bring their state ID and OCPS ID.

Advertisement

The event for school employees begins at 12 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.