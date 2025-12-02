1 person injured in Sanford house fire, authorities say
SANFORD, Fla. - One person was injured in a fire that broke out at a home in Sanford early Tuesday, according to the fire department.
What we know:
The fire happened around 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Appaloosa Court.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, officials said.
One person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Video FOX 35 captured from the scene shows a burned vehicle in the driveway.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any additional details about the fire, including the cause.
The fire department is conducting an assessment of the damage.
The Source: