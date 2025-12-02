1 person injured in Sanford house fire, authorities say

The Brief A person was injured in a house fire in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Sanford Fire Department. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire that broke out at a home on Appaloosa Court around 5:15 a.m. A burned vehicle was seen in the driveway of the home.



One person was injured in a fire that broke out at a home in Sanford early Tuesday, according to the fire department.

What we know:

The fire happened around 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Appaloosa Court.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Video FOX 35 captured from the scene shows a burned vehicle in the driveway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any additional details about the fire, including the cause.

The fire department is conducting an assessment of the damage.