Orange County to give $1,000 to individuals, $10,000 to small businesses

Orange County will soon hand out stimulus checks of its own.

“Individuals in our community need this money now,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

If you're eligible, you could apply to receive $1,000 check from the county.

“We have no idea when this is all going to be over, so I don’t know when I’m going to be able to cope with all of this,” Lizmarie Sardi, who is unemployed, said. She lost her job at Disney Springs in March and hasn’t gotten her federal stimulus check. She plans to apply for one from Orange County. “I definitely would be interested in applying for that and hopefully this time I will get some assistance from it."

The money comes from the $243 million Orange County got through the federal CARES Act. Mayor Demings said Tuesday he wants to 60 percent of that money back into the community, giving $1,000 checks to individuals and $10,000 to small businesses.

“The goal for me was to really create some immediate relief to individuals and small businesses and businesses who have needs that have not yet been met by any of the federal or the state resources,” he explained.

For Heirloom Amish Furniture, a small business in Winter Garden that has been struggling since the pandemic, said that money could go a long way.

Heirloom Amish Furniture co-owner Frank Beardsley said that "extra income would help out getting things rolling again, get caught up with some bills we kind of pushed to the side and hopefully get us back in business."

Businesses and people who would like to apply for that money should be able to do so through the county’s website on June 1.

