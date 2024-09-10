Orange County teachers raise alarms over persistent classroom heat due to AC failures

A day after reports surfaced of three students being hospitalized due to excessive heat in their classrooms, teachers are speaking out. They told FOX 35 News that classroom temperatures can exceed 85 degrees when the air conditioning fails.

According to teachers, this is not a new issue but an ongoing problem that has persisted for years. The Orange County Public Schools Teachers Union says its members are frustrated with the consistent air conditioning issues this school year.

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) confirmed that on August 19, a chiller at Timber Lakes Elementary was not functioning at full capacity. That same day, OCPS reported that Stone Lakes Elementary had also experienced air conditioning problems the previous week. On Monday, three students were taken to the hospital after the air conditioning at Ocoee Middle School had been out since 7 a.m.

"It’s gotten very, very hot, unbearable with headaches," said one parent who wished to remain anonymous. "The kids have headaches and are very uncomfortable. They should be in an environment where they don’t have to worry about the heat in the classroom."

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association has also expressed concerns.

"We have photos being sent to us of classrooms that are over 85 degrees. There’s testing happening on days where air conditioning is not working," said Clinton McCracken, the union's president. "Recent laws state that doors can’t be popped open in many classrooms, and windows can’t even open, so this is a safety concern, as we saw yesterday, unfortunately."

McCracken added that the safety concerns extend beyond the heat.

"We recently had a situation at Aloma Elementary where a pipe burst outside the school, affecting the building and leaving restrooms out of service all day. Students and teachers had to use restrooms with toilets that would not flush. This is a safety concern," he said.

OCPS released a statement saying, in part, "Preventative maintenance is continuously performed on school systems. As with any mechanical equipment, breakdowns do occur."

