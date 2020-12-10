Orange County starts fining businesses for COVID safety violations

An Orange County Strike Team charged with enforcing coronavirus safety measures has gone to 170 businesses so far this week, making sure establishments are following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Out of those, two businesses were each fined $300, while eight received warnings for violating guidelines.

One of the businesses warned was Pedro Tire Repair. According to the county, the strike team went there three times, because the owner was not wearing a mask and did not have any signs posted asking customers to wear them.

Owner Pedro Ramon said he put up a sign and wears a mask around customers, but when he is by himself, he takes it off. He said that it is not fair and bad for business. He added that he is doing the best he can and does not like the strike teams bothering him.

"She said, 'Where is your mas?'. I said, 'I don’t have it,' because she just got here, 'But I got my mask right here in front of me and I’ll put it on when I get a chance.' She said, 'Well, you don’t have it.' I said, 'I don’t have it now, but I always get it,' and she gave me a warning.".

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it is about keeping people safe. Last week, he said repeat offenders could be fined $5,000 a day. According to the county, strike teams have visited nearly 5,800 businesses in total and said there is a 98% compliance rate. However, with car dealerships, there have been 93% compliance.

For a snapshot of the latest COVID-19 statistics in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Covid19Snapshot.

