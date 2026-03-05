Former Apopka high school teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

The Brief A former teacher at Apopka High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Apopka Police said Gadiel Rivera-Nieves had a relationship with a 17-year-old student while he was teaching at the school. Rivera-Nieves faces a charge of sexual battery of a child between the ages of 12 and 18 by a person in custodial authority.



A former Orange County school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Gadiel Rivera-Nieves, 26, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while he was a teacher at Apopka High School, police said.

Rivera-Nieves was arrested Tuesday, and he faces a charge of sexual battery of a child between the ages of 12 and 18 by a person in custodial authority, according to police.

Apopka police said Rivera-Nieves was no longer employed by Orange County Public Schools at the time of his arrest, but he was employed as a teacher at a charter school in Orlando.

The police department did not name the charter school in its news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who might have been a victim of Rivera-Nieves to contact the department at 407-703-1757.