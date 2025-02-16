Orange County shooting leaves two injured, deputies say

The Brief The shooting happened in the area of Piedmont Wekika Road around 8:20 a.m., according to deputies. It is unknown what may have led to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.



Two people were evaluated for injury after a Sunday morning shooting in Orange County, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Piedmont Wekika Road around 8:20 a.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot injury and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Another man in his 30s later arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.