Orange County shooting leaves two injured, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were evaluated for injury after a Sunday morning shooting in Orange County, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened in the 800 block of Piedmont Wekika Road around 8:20 a.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot injury and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to officials.
Another man in his 30s later arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.
It is not yet known what led to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.