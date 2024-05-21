Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases video of shooting involving deputy

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body-worn camera footage of a recent shooting involving a deputy at a Winter Park apartment complex.

On Friday, April 19, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a man with a gun who was allegedly pointing it at several residents at the Indigo Winter Park Apartments on U.K. Circle near S. Semoran Blvd. Aerial surveillance led deputies to believe the man was armed as he ran through the complex grounds.

"When our deputies arrived, they heard one gunshot and encountered the subject, who was still holding the gun. Our deputies fired at the subject, he was struck and fell to the ground, and they were able to secure him and render aid," Orange County Sheriff John Mina told FOX 35 News on the evening of the shooting.

The man, later identified as 47-year-old Jesse Santino Lewelling, was transported to a hospital. Deputies said they recovered a loaded firearm at the scene.

Lewelling, who has an outstanding warrant from another state, now faces several felony charges, including possession of a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, and resisting an officer with violence, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review. Once that process is completed, OCSO will conduct its own internal investigation.

The deputy who fired their weapon is on temporary administrative leave pending the initial FDLE review.