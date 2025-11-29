Woman dies after stabbing in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Friday night.
OCSO said in a news release that the stabbing happened in the area of Rockingham Circle around 11 p.m.
Deputies arrived and found a woman in her 40s with serious stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
OCSO identified the woman as 45-year-old Degwendlyn Floyd.
The circumstances of the stabbing are unknown. Deputies have also not released any information on potential suspects.
OCSO said it was an active investigation and that it would release additional information as soon as it is available.
The Source: The Orange County Sheriff's Office issued a news release about the stabbing on Saturday morning.