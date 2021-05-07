Orange County shelter seeks adopters for nearly 300 animals

article

Do you have room in your home for a new furry family member? Orange County Animal Services needs your help now more than ever.

The facility is currently caring for nearly 300 pets. The shelter is close to capacity and is in need of families to adopt the dogs and cats.

This month, the shelter is offering reduced adoption fees to try and get these animals into loving homes.

For just $10, you can adopt a dog or cat.

The shelter is located at 2769 Conroy Rd in Orlando.