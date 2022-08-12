Orange County shelter nears capacity, waiving adoption fees for some pets

If you have room in your home for a new dog, Orange County Animal Services needs you.

The shelter is currently at "critical capacity" with its dog population and they need loving homes for them.

"Many of our dogs are having to be co-housed, sometimes two to three to a kennel," the shelter said on Facebook. "We co-house to maximize space, but it's far from ideal."

There are currently over 200 dogs at the shelter looking for forever homes. To help attract potential adopters, the shelter is waiving the adoption fees for its "ready to go" pets. These are dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped "and they're ready to stroll out of the shelter and into a new life."

You can check out all of the adoptable dogs at the shelter on their website.

Even if you can't adopt, the shelter also needs fosters and is offering its "sleepover program" which allows you to take a dog home for up to two weeks and give the pooch a much-needed break from the shelter. The trial adoption program also allows you to take a pooch home you may be interested in adopting to see if it's the right fit for your family.

"Please be a part of the solution to the pet overpopulation problem by helping any one of these amazing pets."