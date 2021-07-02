Orange County schools try to fill over 200 jobs in nutrition department

Orange County Public Schools is trying to fill more than 200 open positions in its food nutrition services (FNS) department before school starts in August.

Lora Gilbert, FNS senior director for OCPS, said several factors are contributing to the staff shortage, including the Coronavirus pandemic, national employee shortage, and needing more employees for three new schools opening in Orange County.

"We usually rely on temp agencies for about 180 employees at the start of the year so we’re worried we won’t get that," Gilbert said. "We’ve had people who want to stay home with their children or they’re caring for their parents so there’s a lot of reasons we’re short this year."

Gilbert said if the district cannot fill all the positions before school starts in August, student lunch options will be affected.

"Instead of like three to five entrees, they may only have a couple, a hot and cold. We’re all worried making sure we can fill the positions. The students will still have a healthy meal, they just won’t have as many options."

OCPS FNS is looking to hire entry-level and assistant manager positions, including cooks and food preparers. Wages range from $10-$15.

"This food service job is probably the best in the world because the district pays a good portion of their health and dental insurance." Gilbert said employees will also have holidays and weekends off.

FNS Multi-unit manager Ebony Frazer said she has never seen this many vacant positions in her 11 years working in FNS. But she is encouraging people to apply because there is opportunity for career growth.

"Food Service offers many classes [for free] and if you are willing to grow in your career and willing to learn, I highly suggest individuals take those classes because you can advance," Frazer said. "There’s a lot of people that start entry-level and work their way all the way up to a manager position."

Frazer said six months after she started working with OCPS she entered a training program and now oversees FNS managers in the southeast district of the county.

Advertisement

FNS is hosting a job fair on July 14 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bithlo Community Center. People are encouraged to pre-register for the event. People are also encouraged to apply for FNS jobs online by visiting the OCPS website.