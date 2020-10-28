Orange County school shifts to online learning after COVID-19 cases

Students from another Orange County school are shifting to at-home learning after several positive COVID-19 cases were discovered.

Eccleston Elementary School is closed because of COVID. Dozens of students and staff now have to quarantine.

The school district says there are four positive cases at Eccleston elementary. Because of this, about 50 students and staff are now in quarantine. The school will be closed until next week.

MORE NEWS: Maskless moms kicked out of Volusia school board meeting

On Wednesday morning, 225 students learning in-person at the school are shifting to LaunchED@Home while the school is deep cleaned because of a coronavirus outbreak.

This is the fourth school in Orange County to shut down because of COVID-19.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Study suggests mouthwash could fight COVID-19

West Orange High School and Olympia High School both shut down in September.

Timber Creek High School is closed until next week because of 14 cases reported there.

Students at Avalon Elementary School just returned to class on Monday after certain grades were sent home nearly two weeks ago.

RELATED: Florida health official: No birthday parties to keep virus away

Orange County Schools' COVID dashboard says that three staff and one student at Eccleston tested positive. Kindergarten, second and fourth grades were sent home.

The district says the school should reopen on Nov. 3, but some of the people who are in quarantine may not be able to return to campus until after that date.

