Orange County School Board to vote on face mask policy

The Orange County School Board will vote on a proposed new face mask policy on Tuesday.

Like many meetings in the past about face masks, strong opinions are expected during the public comment period at the beginning of the board meeting.

Just last month, 42 people signed up to give public comment over the school board’s proposed policy to make masking optional on school grounds for the upcoming school year.

"Parents should be the ones to decide whether or not their child wears a mask – not a school board," said Willie Montague.

"Without that accommodation, we just won’t have kids with disabilities in school and that’s not acceptable," Judy Hayes said.

The proposed policy states that the board also has the ability to re-implement masking if the CDC or other government entities advise to do so. The Orange County School Board meeting will begin at 4 p.m. The first 30 minutes are reserved for public comment.

A vote is expected Tuesday.