Orange County reopens online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has reopened online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Qualified individuals may register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Intake capacity has increased to allow up to 2,500 vaccinations per day.

Use any of the following options to stay informed about the County's COVID-19 testing and vaccination updates.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals at the Orange County Convention Center.

By appointment only. No walk-ups.

Must be 65+ years old.

Must be a Florida resident.

Must present valid ID.

Must present valid QR Code . This is different from the barcode you receive when you make an account. You will only receive a QR code once you've successfully booked an appointment.

For registration help, contact CDR Maguire at 305-351-9531, or via email at covid19support@cdrmhealth.com. For additional vaccination options, please visit our Vaccination Sites webpage.