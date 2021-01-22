Orange County reopens online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has reopened online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Qualified individuals may register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Intake capacity has increased to allow up to 2,500 vaccinations per day.
Use any of the following options to stay informed about the County's COVID-19 testing and vaccination updates.
- Text OCFLCOVID to 888777 to receive text message updates
- Sign up for email updates directly to your email address
- Download the OCFL Alert app to receive notifications to your smartphone
- Visit Orange County Social Media pages for more information
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to qualified individuals at the Orange County Convention Center.
- By appointment only. No walk-ups.
- Must be 65+ years old.
- Must be a Florida resident.
- Must present valid ID.
- Must present valid QR Code. This is different from the barcode you receive when you make an account. You will only receive a QR code once you've successfully booked an appointment.
For registration help, contact CDR Maguire at 305-351-9531, or via email at covid19support@cdrmhealth.com. For additional vaccination options, please visit our Vaccination Sites webpage.