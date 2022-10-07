Orange County reopening rental assistance program: When you can apply

article

Orange County will reopen its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who are still struggling financially during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The income-based program is designed to assist Orange County residents by providing assistance to households who are experiencing financial hardship during or due to COVID-19," the county said. "The program will distribute more than $13 million in federal funds to assist eligible Orange County residents."

The application portal opens on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m.

Residents are eligible for up to 18 months assistance inclusive of 15 months allowed in phase one of all federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Programs

ERA2 gives priority to households with minor children, first time applicants or applicants who have received less than 10 months on rental assistance, in addition to priorities from ERA1

Residents experiencing a financial hardship during COVID are eligible even if it is not due to COVID which was an ERA1 requirement

The Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is separate from any FEMA Hurricane Ian emergency rental funding or assistance.

The program was first launched to help residents who had lost their jobs and/or had trouble paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning, Orange County has distributed more than $30 million in federal funds to keep residents in their homes.

When the application portal opens, you can apply here.