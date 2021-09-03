Orange County Public Schools offering hiring bonuses up to $3,500 for food service workers

article

Orange County Public Schools is offering hiring bonuses up to $3,500 for people hired for food and nutrition jobs within the district.

New hires will receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus that includes a $2,500 bonus for those hired on or before Oct. 8 (pending union ratification) and a $1,000 bonus for those hired before Dec. 31.

Orange County is holding hiring events over three days: Wednesday, Sept. 8; Thursday, Sept. 9; and Friday, Sept. 10.

The district is hoping to make offers to roughly 150 qualified candidates.

Anyone interested in applying during one of the in-person events should go to the Orange County Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services building, located at 8101 Benrus Street in Downtown Orlando, between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. during one of those hiring events.

OCPS offers a competitive benefits package that includes:

