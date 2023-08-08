If your child has a nickname in this Florida school district, they'll need a permission slip

If your child has a nickname they go by in school, they're going to need a permission slip this upcoming school year in Orange County.

Students who wish to be called anything but their legal name in school will need parental consent, according to a memo from the Orange County Public Schools Office of Legal Services to district leaders and principals that went out Monday.

This new rule comes amid legislation adopted in July that requires school boards to implement a policy for educational records. School districts will in turn develop a form for parents to provide any required documents.

That form, which is available here, must be used for all deviations of a child's legal name. Here's what the form says:

"Under School Board Policy JRA, ‘A parent/legal guardian or any person who seeks to enroll a student under a name other than the student’s legal name or seeks to change the name of a student already enrolled shall be informed that the name of the student as recorded on the birth certificate or other supporting evidence as prescribed in Section 1003.21, Florida Statutes, shall be used until or unless a final court order verifies a legal name change.’"

For example, if your child's name is Robert but likes to be called Rob, the form will need to be filled out so teachers and staff can call your child Rob.

This form also applies to transgender students who wish to be called something other than their legal name, according to the school district. This, however, does not allow teachers and staff to use different pronouns when referring to the student under House Bill 1069.

Click here for more information about Parental Rights at Orange County Public Schools.