Orange County nonprofit faces funding crisis after major donor loss, seeks community support

A local Orange County nonprofit needs the community’s help in a major way.

Matthew’s Hope Ministries recently lost its biggest donor because of economic challenges. They say the donor was giving them $50,000 for their two locations monthly.

Without that help, the nonprofit will have to cut off much-needed services in the Central Florida community, including housing costs, mental health, and medical services.

They also don’t have the money to buy new hygiene products, food, or clothing.

"Homelessness is not a Matthews Hope problem. It is a community issue, and you take Matthews Hope out of the picture. I promise the community will feel this," said Founder Scott Billue. "If they think they see homelessness now, wait until we're no longer hiding them plain sight and we can't house people and different things we do, you're going to see a lot more of these folks on our streets."

If you’d like to donate, visit their website here: https://www.matthewshopeministries.org/

