Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive 2022: How to donate, where to donate
The holidays are right around the corner and FOX 35's Care Force has once again teamed up with the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive to help Central Florida families – and children – make their holiday season a bit brighter, merrier, and less stressful.
With the devastation from Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, this year's toy drive is more important than ever.
Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, 2022, we're helping to collect new and unwrapped toys, including books, LEGO sets, Barbie dolls, sports equipment and sports balls, toy trucks, craft kits, and junior board games, to benefit Orange County youth and family agencies.
Donate to the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive
Donate online: Visit ocfl.net/toydrive to purchase a gift or gifts online and have them shipped directly to Orange County's Holiday Warehouse. Visit www.roonga.com/ocfltoydrive22 to see the county's wish list. The deadline to submit an online order is Dec. 6, 2022.
Donate in-person: There are 21 sites that will be collecting donations for the Orange County Mayor's Toy Drive. Visit ocfl.net/toydrive to see the full list and addresses. The deadline to drop off donations is Dec. 12, 2022.
Here are some toy ideas (please no cash, gift cards or plush toys):
- Books
- Basketballs
- Soccer balls
- Model cars
- Toy trucks
- Sporting equipment
- Craft kits
- Junior board games
- Dolls
- Barbie sets
- LEGO sets
- Tonka toys
- Action figure sets
- Skateboards
- Helmets
- Tea sets
Visit ocfl.net/ToyDrive for more information.